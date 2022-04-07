Pastor Gary O’Gorman was with us for communion Sunday. His message was “An Extravagant Gift.” Scriptures read were Deuteronomy 15:1-11 and John 12:1-8.
God wants us to be extravagant with our giving. The example was about Mary when she anointed Jesus’ feet with an expensive perfume. She was given a hard time by others in the room.
Jesus rebuked them by saying, you will always have the poor, but you will not always have me. When we give it should be out of love and no hidden agenda. Loving and giving to our fellow man is one of the best blessings we can give ourselves while giving all the glory to God.
Rev. Debbie Ingram will be with us on Palm Sunday. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather or illness.
We are not hosting an Easter sunrise service but will have our Easter service at 9:30 a.m. District lay leader Tracie Wright will be with us on Easter.
If you are looking for an organization that is giving 100 percent of the donations received to Ukraine, one of them is UMCOR. (umcmission.org/advance-project/982450)
— Robin Genetti
