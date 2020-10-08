Is it enough for us just to follow the law or should we be doing more?
On Sunday we will talk about the Ten Commandments. We are also talking about the Two Commandments. If you are thinking: What is he talking about? Well, the Two Commandments are a Jesus thing. You see Jesus tells us in Matthew 22 that there are two commandments greater than all others, to love God and to love your neighbor. All other laws come after this.
As a minister of the Gospel, I find these two commands from Christ to be extremely important, and often we forget about Jesus' laws when we read the Ten Commandments in Exodus 20, which is too bad because Jesus does not forget about the commandments at all. Jesus tells us that we should obey the law of the commandments. It is good to love God, not worship idols, keep the sabbath, honor your parents, not kill folks, steal or commit adultery, lie, steal or be greedy. What Jesus tells us is that while this is all good, it is not good if you are not loving people first.
So, as people living in the world today, we should think about how this works in our lives. In our nation right now we are having a big disagreement about our laws, and we have a lot of laws in our country that hurt people; is that OK? I would argue Jesus would say no, because the purpose of the law is not to hurt, but to help us love each other.
Please join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
