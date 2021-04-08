We hope you had a blessed Easter. We had the great privilege of having pastors Gary and Joan O’Gorman with us via Zoom from sunny California. Pastor Gary was our interim pastor for over a year several years ago. The scripture for the day’s message was John 20:1-20.
Easter is central to our Christian belief. What does Easter mean to us so many years after the first Easter? Are we Easter people for a day or do we strive to be Easter people each and every day? Where do we see the living Christ within us and in our day-to-day lives?
Matthew 25:40 gives us a glimpse of what it means to be Easter people. Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.”
Live the good news of Easter every day of your life.
Next Sunday I will share a message with the church. If you would like information about our Zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
