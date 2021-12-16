District lay leader Tracie Wright joined us for the third Sunday in Advent, joy. The Advent message was “What then should we do?” and the Scripture shared was from Luke 3:1-18. John the Baptist explained that in order to see God’s salvation you need to make your crooked paths straight and smooth. Our aim should always be to get back on the path that God desires us to walk along. If you are doing things that are not in alignment with God’s plan, stop, then you will find the joy that is available to you.
During this holiday season there are reminders all around us to be joyful. If you are not happy and can’t find the joy that God provides, don’t go it alone. Reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 800-237-8255. Or text VT to 741741. Keep an eye out for each other. The trials and tribulations people face can be obvious at times, but undetectable during others.
Next Sunday Rev. Debbie Ingram will be with us for the fourth week of Advent, which focuses on love. Our Christmas Eve service will be at 7 p.m. at our church. We are hoping to make Zoom available also.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com.
— Robin Genetti
