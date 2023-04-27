Pastor Gary O’Gorman was with us today. His message was “The Road to Emmaus” and the scripture read was from the Gospel of Luke 24:13-35. This is a wonderful story of two men who meet up with a stranger, but eventually recognize him as Jesus. They explained to the stranger what had been going on and told them the story of Jesus. Later they asked the stranger to come to dinner with them. When Jesus broke the bread, they recognized him. The men returned to Jerusalem to tell the disciples that indeed Jesus has risen.
Next Sunday, April 30, our worship service at 9:30 a.m. will be a very special one. Music will be the message with The Flats — Cathy Mander-Adams, Ken Adams, Mark Selig and myself — along with special guest Martin Chandler. We will be taking hymn requests from the congregation. If you have a favorite and a story about what it means to you, we would love to hear it.
