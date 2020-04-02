Most of us know the story of Lazarus (John: 11). You know, the guy Jesus brought back from the dead, but I don’t think we often take the time to ask what the message of the Lazarus story is.
Don’t get me wrong; it’s a story about Jesus bringing someone back from the dead, and how amazing Jesus is for doing that, but I feel certain there is a message in the story beyond that. We often are so caught up in the miracle of rebirth that I do not think we pay attention to the lesson of rebirth.
When Jesus tells us and demonstrates rebirth in the gospels, more often than not he is trying to remind us of a spiritual relationship we have with God that goes beyond life on earth. That is not to say the things we do on earth don’t matter, but it is to say that we are often distracted from God by what is going on in our lives.
In Romans 8, Paul tells us to focus on the spirit and not the flesh. I would interpret that as a call from Paul to remember that God is with us even when we are more focused on life than God. Through Lazarus, Jesus reminded the people that God is present for those who seek God, and they believed.
If we believe in God, how then can we demonstrate God’s love in times where we are distracted from it, or when we feel distant from it?
So, to root this closer to home. In this time of quarantine, how can we refocus our attention on the call of God, and let the love of God into our lives, even though the fear and anticipation of COVID-19 is pressing down on us? How can we be reborn to share God’s love in this moment?
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas