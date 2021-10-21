Rev. Debbie Ingram shared God’s word with us. Her message was “Making Sacrifices.” The scriptures were Esther 4:9-16 and Luke 9:23-24.
The sacrifices we make are to glorify God. Often the sacrifices we make are not known by anyone but God. It is not important who knows we have made them, but that we make them. We aren’t to brag about them or walk around with a somber face because of them.
Esther didn’t stop to think about the sacrifice she was about to make. She did it in service to others. Her life was spared. That is not always the case with sacrifices but when done in God’s name, it can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of others.
Next Sunday, Rev. Ann Larson will join us for worship. Because the weather is getting colder, we are meeting in the church at 9:30 a.m. Zoom is generally only available when we have service on the green. The Zoom link to our service is on our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
