This is Ascension Sunday; the last Sunday in the Easter season where Christians celebrate Jesus being lifted into heaven to sit at the right hand of God. It is also a day where the first chapter in Acts remembers tells us how Jesus' disciples watched Jesus go and then looked to each other with a very human question, “What are we supposed to do now?”
The end of Easter and the beginning of Pentecost is about a transition. It is a time when we take the lesions we have learned from God, Christ and each other and we apply them in the world to help people know the love of God. This is the act of an Apostle and the first step to being an apostle of God is to recognize that each of us have the ability to share God’s love with the world in our own special way. This Ascension Sunday, we remember the answer to the Disciples’ question; what are we supposed to do now? The answer is, we share the love of God as we are able. That is what Christianity is supposed to be about. Sharing the gift of love.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas