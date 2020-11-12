“I have a dream,” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke from nation’s capital in 1963 as he spoke of a fair and just post-racial society that still does not yet exist.
I feel that ability to “dream” has taken a hard hit in recent years. It would seem that more and more people don’t see the point in envisioning a better tomorrow. People seem to have a problem about being idealistic, but people of faith know that faith is built upon ideals.
Jesus and Paul speak a bit about this in Matthew 23 and Thessalonians 4. In Matthew Jesus tells us a parable about a group of bridesmaids who are waiting for the groom to arrive. Some are more prepared than the others and when the groom takes longer than expected half of the bridesmaids have run out of lamp oil.
Now, I would argue that the bridesmaids who had extra lamp oil were idealistic, not just practical. They knew they had a job to do and they understood it could take a while to do it. They had an idea in their mind as to what this wedding would look like and were able to adjust if things did not go as planned. As a result the bridesmaids who were ready were able to participate in the wedding.
Paul tells us that in many ways faith in the love of God is like having extra lamp oil. It gives us a vision of the future that is needed if we want to make a better world real, but it also prepares us for when things working up to that world don’t go exactly as planned.
As Christians we need to pay attention to the things faith tells us are important, respect for our neighbors, helping those who have trouble helping themselves, love, peace, justice. If we are not able to envision a world where these things a more than an ideal, how can we then make it real? We will talk more about that on Sunday.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
