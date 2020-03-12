Faith is the fuel of Christianity. It gives us power to get up and move through the world; it even shapes the ways in which we interact with the world.
Faith is the promise of things hoped for but are unseen, as Paul would put it. For Christians, that faith is placed belief in God’s promise to us. That if we do our best to learn to be good, the world will become good too.
Faith is not about reason or proof, it is about answering the question, do you want to live in a world without that type of hope?
The important thing about faith is that hope for a better world. If you believe that you can make the world a better place, you are more likely to work to make the world a better place. This is how Paul says we are saved in Romans 4. We do good works not because we want God to give us anything, we do it because we have faith that we can make a difference for God . . . and by extension others and ourselves.
And so, as Christians we should ask ourselves, is the work we are doing fueled by faith? Are we doing it because we believe we have a part to play in making a better future, or are we doing this work because we are expecting a reward?
Join us on March 21 at 2 p.m. for a concert benefiting the operation of the church.
All are invited to celebrate the church and community at the March 22 4 p.m. worship service. The service will be followed by a light supper and time of visitation.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas