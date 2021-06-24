We were blessed with great weather for our first in-person service in a long time. We will be meeting on the Waterville Town Green for worship at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. We will move to the church if it is inclement. We will attempt to Zoom the service every Sunday for those that are unable to attend in person.
We welcomed Katherine Wilder to share God’s word with us. Her message was entitled “Worship.” Bruce Wilder read the scripture verses for us. They were I Chronicles 16: 8-36, Peter 3:18, Romans 14:4, Philippians 2: 5-11, and John 4: 20-24.
The message was about the importance of worship. We need to be grateful for what God has provided for us. He has placed us where we are for a reason. He also places people in our lives for a reason. We need to put God above all else.
As we seek to do God’s will we need to live in this world but not be of this world. It is so easy to get absorbed by what is going on around us. Where are our modern day prophets? Keep your heart and mind open to those that encourage you to do your best in God’s name.
Next Sunday Rev. Dr. Barbara Purinton will join us. If you can’t join us on the green and would like information about our zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com.
— Robin Genetti
