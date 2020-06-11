Jesus tells us in Matthew 28 to baptize the nations in the name of the father, son and holy spirit. These are fundamental ways in which we have become familiar with God, but with the protests going on around our nation and the millions of people speaking up and standing up for black lives and crying “Black lives matter,” I caution people from assuming that just because we can interact with God through the trinity, that we fully understand it or God.
In short, we know that we do not know everything. So, when people tell me that these protests are wrong because some of them are not peaceful or because some may disrespect the flag or the national anthem or our elected officials, my response to that is try to get your head out of that which you know, and try to open yourself the many unknown ways that God calls to us.
Unfortunately, it is true that for many people living here in Vermont, racism is unknown to them. In Vermont, our demographic is so overwhelmingly white we need to understand that a lot of folks here have the luxury to turn away from the reality of racism. God is speaking to us through these protests and protesters; let us try to listen to God’s voice in them, even if it is coming to us in a way we do not fully understand.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas