There are many ways to have faith, but not all faith works. We see this today in the many ways churches choose to practice faith. Granted, we all get to choose if we feel our particular brand of faith is working for us or not, but I would argue that if we believe that God’s command to love includes all people, then there are many faith traditions today that just do not work.

They don’t work because they choose to put faith before people.

Our reading from Matthew 14 is about faith that floats, literally.

If we have faith in God then our faith will be turned into action, if our faith is the type that floats, then our faith will be turned into good action.

— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas

