Peace to you! What I mean by that is, may God ease your burdens, because all of us have some type of burden in our life. For some of us, the burdens we bear are almost too much to handle on our own; for others, we are blessed with communities and systems of support that make our burdens lighter.
So, when I pray that you find peace, I am praying that your burdens are made lighter. When I ask for God's peace, I am asking that all worldly burdens go away. The irony of this is that in hoping our burdens disappear people of faith find themselves taking on more burdens.
Paul tells us in Romans 15 that each of us should endeavor to live in harmony. That we should share our burdens in order to make a more peaceful world. None of us are truly able to lay down our burdens in life, but we can ease them.
Our Christmas Eve service will be held at 9 p.m. Come early and enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate before the service. Our regular Sunday worship is held at 4 p.m.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
