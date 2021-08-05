We welcomed Rev. Ann Larson to our worship service this week. She had a wonderful message based on scriptures from Exodus 16:2-4, 9-15 and John 6:24-35. Do we have enough? Do we trust that God will provide?
When God provided manna for the Israelites, he instructed Moses for them only to collect what was needed for the day. It was a test. If we take more than we need, are we truly putting our trust in the Lord?
Later in the same chapter, the Israelites were grumbling that they needed meat. Again, the Lord provided. Quail came to where they were camped, along with the manna. God understood what they needed.
In John we hear the familiar story of the loaves and fishes. God is the bread of life. Trust the Lord with your needs. Your cup may not always overflow, but you will have enough.
Next week we welcome Rev. Joan O’Gorman to worship. If you would like the zoom link email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
