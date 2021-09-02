Pastor Gary O’Gorman was back with us this Sunday. His message was “Rest Awhile.” The scripture reading was Mark 6:30-34. Throughout the Bible we are reminded that Jesus showed us his human side. He took time to eat when he was hungry, sleep when he needed rest and spend time alone when he needed solitude.
Jesus always led by example. If he was able to take care of his own needs, we should also. Even if it is stopping for a snack, perhaps a nap or some quiet time reading. Self-care is very important and often neglected. We have things to do and others to care for. But if we are not in a good space will we be able to accomplish these things? Probably not as well as we would like or perhaps not with the best of attitudes. Remember to stop and rest a while
Next Sunday we will celebrate communion. Please bring your own elements as we will be observing communion while socially distanced. If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.