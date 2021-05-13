We welcomed Pastor Joan O’Gorman to share a message with us. Pastor Joan’s message was “Mothering God.” The scriptures were 1 John 4:7-21.
She spoke about love and how God is love. Those who love others are of God. God’s unconditional love for us is never ending. It holds us and nurtures us so we can love others. The book “Feasting on the Word” was used to illustrate how we are connected to each other and connected to God through love.
We also need to love ourselves with a loving and confident heart. We are asked to love God, ourselves and our neighbors. Our love for one another is something different for the love we have for God. We struggle to love each other because of our differences and relationship issues. Love is stronger than hate. Communities of people need to transform the world through love.
Next Sunday, Rev. Jeanne Zammataro will join us. If you would like information about our Zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
