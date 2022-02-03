Today lay leader Kathy Wilder joined us for worship. Her message was “Journeys.” The Scriptures read by Bruce Wilder were Psalm 139, Philippians 4:4-9 and Matthew 1615-17.
Wilder reminded us that God knew our purpose before we were born. He knit us together in our mother’s womb and numbered our days before our first day began.
We may not always know where the journey is going to lead us. What is important is we listen to God’s call and follow the path he has set forth for us. Be patient as your journey will have twists and turns. It will have joys and times of darkness. God’s plan for us is always better than anything we would imagine.
Next week is communion Sunday and Pastor Gary O’Gorman will join us. All are welcome. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather issues or illness.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
