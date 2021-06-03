We welcomed Rev. Marjorie MacNeill to share God’s word on Memorial Day and Trinity Sunday. MacNeill’s message was “Entering Into The Trinity.”
The scriptures read were Isaiah 6:1-8 and John 15:9-14. She also read “Lives Laid Down” to honor Memorial Day. It was a story of your own family members that were soldiers during the Civil War. Decoration Day became official and renamed Memorial Day. Churches were integral in holding families together and welcoming home the soldiers when and if they returned, and they still are today.
The Trinity can be a difficult concept to understand. MacNeill used the metaphor of a building with three doors to help us to better visualize the Trinity. The building represents the wholeness of God. The three doors illustrate three different ways to access the wholeness of God.
Next Sunday, Mary Brownlow will join us. Information about our Zoom service is on our Facebook page. All are welcome.
— Robin Genetti
