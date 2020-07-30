This week we will be talking about power. I think it is safe to say that when we speak of God, many of us think about ultimate power, thunder and lightning, floods and earthquakes, fire falling from the sky and all that stuff. There is certainly something fearful to the idea of power, especially power in the hands of a person who does not know how to use it, or will not use it responsibly.
An interesting fact about the Bible is that it really does not look favorably on the idea of putting too much power into individual hands, and even though the Bible does glorify kings, the history of kings in the Bible is a dicey one. In 1 Samuel 8 the prophet warns against instituting kings, saying essentially that they would use the power of the people for themselves and not their community and certainly not God.
The Bible, in my mind, is not in favor of human kings; it favors those who use their power for the good of God and others. There is recognition in the Bible that too much power in human hands leads to corruption, but there is also a recognition that the world will not change unless human hands are willing to use their power for the good of others.
The ultimate message here, in my minister’s mind, is that power is something we will always have to contend with in life, until we as a human people can learn to use it for good.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
