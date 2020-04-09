Palm Sunday is the end of Lent and the beginning of Holy Week. It is no coincidence that after spending 40 days, like Christ, contemplating our relationship with God, we then spend a week remembering Jesus’ last days on earth. This is because Christianity literally is about structuring our lives in the example of Jesus.
You often hear the phrase, “What would Jesus do?” But we often fail to ask ourselves, “Why would Jesus do it?”
Why did he choose to give his life and enter through the gates of Jerusalem? This latter question is the central journey of Christian faith and the answer to that question is: No one except Jesus knows. This is the reason we try to structure our lives to Jesus’ example. We do it in hopes that, if we walk the steps of Jesus, we may better understand Jesus.
In Philippians 2, Paul says to us that we should be of one mind with Christ. Why did Jesus choose us over himself? I do not know. But there is power in trying to know. How can we walk the path of Jesus today during this COVID-19 pandemic. How can we support all the people working essential jobs, how can we support those who have lost their jobs, how can we help those who are sick or afraid of becoming sick.
This is a time where it is important to try to understand the mind of Jesus. This is a time for us to remember that we are loved by Christ, and so we too should love each other.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas