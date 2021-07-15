What a joy to have Pastor Chris Genetti join us in person for worship. His message was based on scriptures from Isaiah 5 and Matthew 21:33-46. He compared two parables and how each of them relates to what is happening in the world today.
It is not our place to judge people. We need to love them, all of them, even those we disagree with and people we would consider enemies.
Like a fruitless fig tree or a vineyard that grows wild grapes, a church will die if it does not bear fruit. What is the fruit of a church? Is it how many people sit in the pews? Not even close. It is the souls that are saved by bringing them into a relationship with God.
It is about how we act toward each other. It is about meeting people where they are. It is about helping people in their time of need, without expecting anything in return. These actions are what people draw people to God.
Next week we welcome Mark Selig back with us. If you would like the Zoom link to our service email us or go to our Facebook page. Or come join us on the green. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
