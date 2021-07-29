We were blessed with a message from lay leader Tracie Wright today. Her message was entitled “I came here for this?” The scriptures were Psalm 14 and 2 Samuel 11:1-15.
Wright’s message focused on the story of David and Bathsheba and how the power over people provided him authority to do what he wanted — take from Bathsheba and remove her husband from the picture. This is a subject not often discussed in church but was an issue then as it is now.
Some things haven’t changed since the time of David. It is the power over people that creates dominance and the strength to take what they want. Sexual violence is not always directed at women.
Dominance is the main theme when talking about sexual violence and the fact that men have been, and continue to have, the dominating role in society. Reach out, be prepared to help in some way.
Next week we welcome Rev. Ann Larson on Zoom. Email us or go to our Facebook page for the link.
— Robin Genetti
