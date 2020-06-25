This week, we are looking at Jeremiah 20. In it, the Prophet Jeremiah tells us how he could feel the Word of God calling him, telling him to speak out against the injustice of his day. He referred to the feeling like a fire burning in his bones. Through this passage, we are shown that there are many ways in which truth telling can hurt.
It burns to see injustice in the world and not be able to do anything about it. It also burns when people don’t listen to that truth, as was the case with Jeremiah. When Jeremiah saw the corruption of Judea, how the wealthy and powerful exploited the rich and used their power to benefit themselves at the expense of their country, Jeremiah spoke up. He told them that one cannot expect God to be on your side if you choose to be on the side of hate, and people did not like that. Because it was assumed in Jeremiah's day that God was on the side of the people of Israel. To say otherwise forced people to rethink how they lived their lives.
Every now and then we find ourselves having to face this burn that comes from God, that burn which tells us things are not right in our lives or the world. We need to listen to that burn, and speak from that burn, because it calls us to the side of love.
That burn can be protesters saying black lives matter, it can be health officials telling us to socially distance, wear masks and stay safe. We need to listen to these voices, because who knows, they just might be right.
Join us for worship live on Facebook, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.