Tracie Wright joined us for the fourth Sunday in Advent. With great anticipation and preparation, we await the arrival of the Christ child.
Christmas Eve service is Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m. Please join us for an evening of worship with song and scripture. The link, if you can’t be with us in person, is below.
We will also try to livestream to Facebook if that is more convenient for you.
Zoom meeting ID: 924 9991 7993; passcode, 886151. Dial in by phone at 646-558-8656.
Christmas morning will be on Zoom only at 9:30 a.m. with pastors Gary and Joan O’Gorman. This link will be on the Facebook page, facebook.com/watervilleunionchurch.
— Robin Genetti
