As lay leader, I was blessed to share a message with the congregation this Sunday. The message was titled “Dry Bones.” The scriptures read were Ezekiel 37:1-14, Psalm 130, Romans 8:6-11, John 11:1-45. We explored the relationship between Jesus and siblings Martha, Mary and Lazarus.
We saw how their relationship strengthened over time. Jesus grew to love them all. Jesus raising Lazarus from the dead was a foretelling of his own death and resurrection. The shortest verse in the bible was discussed, “Jesus wept.” Jesus didn’t weep for himself but for the grief that Martha and Mary were experiencing. When we grieve, Jesus grieves for us also.
