What does it mean to be a Christian? I feel this is something Christians should always be asking ourselves, and that there are some truths about Christianity that we can hold to be self-evident, one being that Christians try to follow the lead of God.
This is what Paul compels us to do in Romans 8. He tells us that Christians should always try to follow the spirit of God over the spirit of flesh, which I think is good advice, but I also think we need to ask, “What does it mean for a Christian to follow the spirit of God and not the spirit of flesh?” Does this mean that we should starve our bodies, as many Christians have, to free our spirit? Does it mean that we should put rules around how we live and love so that we can follow the Spirit of God? Well, yes we should, but only to the extent in which it frees us up to follow the spirit of God.
This is where that first question becomes so important. What does it mean to be a Christian? I think it means we follow the spirit of God’s love.
Join us for worship live on Facebook, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
