Hope, peace, joy, love. It’s Advent, so now we get to reflect upon this divine quadrilateral. All of which are needed for us to come to an understanding of Christ.
In particular, our hope in a better tomorrow is the first step that we as Christians take to live into the call of Christ.
We know the world is messed up. We know that the problems facing us as a people at times seem more than we can handle, but should we just give up?
Paul puts it to us in Hebrews 11. Faith is the assurance of things hoped for the conviction of things unseen. To receive the promise of Christ, we first have to have hope in it.
In our reading from Philippians 4, Paul tells us that to trust in Christ is a leap of faith. In all honesty, we do not know what we are getting into. But if we trust the Lord, then our hope is that we will be rewarded with a better world.
Join us for worship at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas