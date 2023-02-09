Pastor Gary O’Gorman was with us in worship today. His message was “Jesus said, you are,” before explaining how we are the salt and light of the earth. Psalm 112:1-9 and Matthew 5:13-20 were used to put things into context.
Have you lost your saltiness? Has your light grown dim? Have you stepped away from Jesus? Draw close to the Lord and your saltiness and bright light will be restored.
