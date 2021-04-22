It was a joy to have Rev. Christopher Genetti with us on Sunday. He is the senior pastor of the Living Waters Tabernacle in Exeter, Calif. He is also a former member of our church and I am proud to call him my son.
His message was “Love Languages Within The Ministry.” The scriptures used during the message were Ephesians 4:11-13 and Romans 12:4-8, among others. He discussed who the Holy Spirit is and what role the spirit plays in our life. Chris referred to the book “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman and how it applies to the ministry of our church.
The Bible actually refers to spiritual gifts and how they equate to love languages and action in ministry. We are all of one body but we all play different roles. God, through the Holy Spirit, gave those gifts to us each to his liking. We all have a ministry and we are called to fulfill these ministries. Using the love languages we will be better able to support each other in our calling.
Next Sunday Tracie Wright will join us. If you would like information about our Zoom service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.