This week we talk about corruption. Yes, small irony that we are discussing this subject two days before the election, however I don’t make this stuff up. Our readings from Micah 3 and Matthew 23 were made up 2,000 to 3,000 years before us, when corruption was still a problem.
Let’s focus on Matthew. Jesus’s last week, in many ways was a rebuke of the temple priests. In this chapter he criticizes them for speaking God’s words but not living into them. How can you trust a person who tells you they will house the homeless, feed the hungry and look after the sick when the only one they look out for is themselves?
Jesus’s problem with the priests was that they were misusing their power; he argued that the power God gives us should be used to do what God wants, and that is to help share God’s love.
There are still plenty of corrupt folks in the world who are more interested in helping themselves than helping others. Unlike in Jesus’s time, we get to vote whether to give them power or not.
When we do vote we should realize that we, too, have power in this process. What are we voting for? I would argue as people of faith we should be voting for God’s love. That is not me telling you how to vote, but rather warning that if we choose people to lead us who do not care about love then there is a good chance they do not care about us.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
