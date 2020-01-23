We all have a unique way of looking at the world. That is also true for Christians when looking to Christ. There are so many different understandings of how Christ makes the world a better place; some of them are close to the truth of Christianity and some are not.
With all of these different understandings of truth, it can be hard to understand what version of Jesus we Christians are supposed to be waiting for.
I think of John the Baptist in these moments. How he set himself up as the herald of the Messiah. When he sees Jesus in John 1:29 he calls Jesus “the Lamb of God who takes sin from the world.” Was Jesus the Messiah John was waiting for?
In a way you can say that John the Baptist was wrong about Jesus. Two thousand years after Jesus, there is still sin in the world. But we can also say John was right, because Jesus gave us a way to be better than our sins.
So we are left in a world that is still very much confused about Christ, and we are confused about how to be good people in this world. There are no easy answers to the questions Jesus leaves us, but searching for those answers is how we make the world a better place.
Faith on Tap will be at the United Church of Bakersfield on Friday, Jan. 31. The discussion topic will be about secular faith.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas