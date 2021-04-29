We welcomed Tracie Wright, a member of the United Church of Underhill, to share a message with us. Tracie is a certified lay speaker, co-district lay leader and co-chair of the Green Mountain Church Location and Building Committee.
Today was Good Shepherd Sunday. Tracie’s message was “A fence or a Shepherd,” using scriptures Ezekiel 34, Psalm 23 and John 10:11-18. The role of a shepherd is one of great responsibility. They need to care for, keep healthy, bind up the injured, search for the lost and bring back those who have gone astray. Without a good shepherd the flock would be scattered about and become food for wild animals.
The words of Psalm 23 tell us how our good shepherd cares for us. We are not fenced in but tended to and cared for. He will always find us when we are lost and bring us back to the fold. Are you following the shepherd?
Next Sunday, Rev. Adrianne Carr will join us. If you would like information about our virtual service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
