Jesus had quite the knack for making declarative statements. One of his better known declarations is in Matthew chapter 5; we church folk call these the Beatitudes.
“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the earth. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled. Blessed are the merciful, for they will receive mercy. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God. Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”
With this statement, Jesus in no uncertain terms was telling us that if we wish to live into God’s call, we should do out best to live into God’s blessings. To lift up the spirit, to conform those who mourn, to feed the hungry and stand up for justice, to be humble and merciful and to build a world of peace.
The beatitudes are not just a declaration of intent; they are also a promise that Jesus makes us. God knows we can live into these blessings, and so, with a little bit of faith and effort, if we try, we will.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas