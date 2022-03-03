District lay leader Tracie Wright joined us for worship. Her message was about transfiguration. The Scriptures were Exodus 34:29-35 and Luke 9:28-36. She also suggested we read 2 Corinthians 3:12-4:2.
The transfiguration of Moses to a face aglow after he stood in the presence of the Lord was discussed. Moses wore a mask not out of fear but out of love. He wanted to prevent the people of God from being destroyed as he reflected God’s holiness to sinful people. The larger transfiguration of Jesus occurred when his clothing turns to a gleaming white and Moses and Elijah appear next to him.
Peter, James and John witness Jesus in this state of glory. It is one of five milestones of Christ’s life. It also illustrated that he was the bridge between heaven and earth.
We also spoke about and prayed for peace between Russia and the Ukraine. Our hearts ache for all in harm’s way.
Pastor Gary O’Gorman will be with us next week for communion. All are welcome.
Email your prayer concerns to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.