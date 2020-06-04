We all have a right to the Holy Spirit of God. This is a Christian way of saying that we all have the right to love, respect and justice.
Acts 2 tells us a story about how the spirit of God graced a gathering of Jewish leaders, allowing them to work together even though they were from different nations and cultures, and even though they spoke different languages and, yes, had different skin colors as well.
Pentecost is normally a Sunday when we wear red to remind us of the Holy Spirit, but this Sunday, I wear red to remember George Floyd, Minneapolis, and underprivileged communities across our nation that have been abused and bled by a society that values money, power and privilege more than it values human life.
This Sunday, we recognize that our nation has a Holy Spirit dysfunction and we will talk about some things we can do to address that dysfunction in our lives and at home here in Cambridge, Waterville and Bakersfield, because we all have a role to play in seeing peace, justice and, above all, love made real in the world.
Join us for worship live on Facebook, Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas