This Sunday we light the Advent candle of love. This is an important one because Christians believe that love is the motivating force behind our relationship with God. In a very literal way the Christian movement is one intended to help God’s love get out into the world. The challenge facing us is the human tendency to box up and monopolize that love.
The book of Samuel is a good example of this. In 2 Samuel 7, Saul is given the power of kingship from God. Throughout the books of Samuel we see kings wrestling with the temptation of the power God has given them. In this reading, Saul commands for the ark to be placed in a temple and God asks why Saul feels that God’s ark should be confined in something as exclusive as a temple? By placing the ark in a temple, Saul was basically excluding the public from it and God’s presence.
Christmas is a time when we celebrate the truth Jesus gives us — that God’s love is not exclusive, it is not meant to be contained, and it should be shared. This week we will reflect over how Jesus gives us a path for all people to know the love of God.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
