Does God condone political and national leaders? My answer to that is no and yes, but mainly no. It’s not the leader, it’s whether they are using their power for the good of all.
We live in a nation that upholds a tradition of separating the powers and influence of church and state, but that has not changed the fact that many political leaders have found strong allies in the church, as those in the church have found allies in the state.
If we look at the nature of religious power and political power I feel that many folks would see you could never really separate the two, because they stem from the same place, faith; be that faith in God and clergy, or faith in a constitution and its politicians.
In Matthew 22 Jesus is famously asked if the Jewish people should pay taxes. His response is to give what belongs to the emperor to the emperor, and to give what is God’s to God; keep in mind the subtext to this statement is Jesus just spent a week preaching that everything belongs to God, and the point he was trying to make is that it does not matter who you are, we all have a responsibility to respect and to love others.
There are many leaders in the world who feel that their power sets them above obligations. Even today we need to beware those who would use the power of the divine to further their own personal ambitions. Everything is God’s, everything is for love, everyone has a responsibility to love each other and power doesn’t change that.
Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield and Fairfield Facebook page.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.