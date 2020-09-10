Love each other; it’s God’s law. Normally I am hesitant to put things in such a cut and dry manner. I like to challenge people to think about why things are presented to us in the Bible and our faith, and with this one I think we really need to put in the extra thought of asking, why is it there?
In Romans 13, Paul tells us “Love does no wrong to a neighbor; therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law.” The normal way we think about this is that no love is wrong love; I would say that is incorrect. I would say that Paul is telling us that the right way to love is the way that does not harm others.
We are living in a time full of passion. We are passionate about gun laws, voter rights, equal justice and health pandemics. We are so caught up in what is hurting us that we forget to show compassion to our neighbors and to think about how we might be hurting them.
This Sunday we are talking about God’s greatest commandment, love and the difference between passion and compassion.
— Rev. Devon Thomas
