We welcomed Rev. Pam Lucas, retired United Church of Christ associate conference minister, to share God’s word with us. Her message was “We Would See Jesus.”
Don’t we want to see Jesus during all those troubling times that we deal with? We seek discernment for standing up against injustice, poverty and marginalized people. If we knew Jesus was going to be at a certain place at a certain time, we would seek him out.
In John 12:20-33 people were hearing about Jesus. Even tourists from Greece were interested in seeing Jesus. They asked Phillip to set up a meeting with Jesus. We never know if they did meet.
Do we have a God-shaped hole that needs to be filled? There is a cost for those seeking and wanting Jesus in our lives. Are we willing to place our very life in God’s hands?
A life-giving relationship with God will reveal all. During Lent remember the journey. We never know how God is going to use us until we make ourselves available to his call.
Next week we welcome Rev. Ann Larson to share God’s word with us. If you would like information about our service, email us or go to our Facebook page. All are welcome.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email them to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will pray for you.
— Robin Genetti
