Are we willing to walk the path of Christ? This seems like a simple question with a simple answer, but is it really? Are we willing to make that sacrifice, because the path of Christ is really hard.
The cost of love for Jesus was his life; this is shown to us in our reading from Matthew 16. Jesus understood that the cost of his ministry would be high, and he knew that he very well could lose his life when he chose to take his ministry to Jerusalem.
We see in this passage Jesus’s disciples struggling with his decision, pleading for him not to go, but Jesus understood that if he did not make a sacrifice of himself the world would not change for the better. Jesus was willing to give all of his life to make the world a little bit more loving, is that something we could do as well?
Often we avoid these hard questions in church, we focus on the easy answers because we do not want to put ourselves to the test with hard challenges. But the path of love is a hard one and we cannot truly know if we are really willing to follow God is we are not willing to put our faith to the test.
We all have the capacity to be good, but we do not always have the willingness. This week we will challenge ourselves to ask the question, are we willing to follow the hard path of Christ?
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
