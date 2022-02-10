Pastor Gary O’Gorman joined us for communion Sunday. His message was “The Courage to be Changed.” The scriptures shared were Isaiah 6:1-8 and Luke 5:1-11.
Do you suffer from shame? Being stuck in shame and self-pity prevents us from fully living into the life that God wants for us. You are enough and God has forgiven you. Take a fast from pity, shame and self-doubt. When we do, we become whole.
Have the courage to be vulnerable. Being vulnerable is a willingness to love and give without expectation. We are worthy of love and connection. Change is hard. It takes courage and faith. God first disciples left their nets and boats behind to follow Jesus. Do not be afraid to follow where God leads you.
Rev. Debbie Ingram will join us next Sunday. We only offer Zoom if we are not going to be in the church building due to weather issues or illness.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
