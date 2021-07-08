Happy Independence Day! We hope everyone enjoyed their celebrations. We welcomed Pastor Joan O’Gorman to share God’s message with us on the green. Her message was titled “Freedom in our Soul.” The scripture reading was Galatians 5:1:13-14.
O’Gorman asked us what freedom feels like. It feels and means different things to each of us. Having freedom in your soul is precious. It gives us a sense of calm and confidence to face the trials and tribulations of our day. God gives us that freedom. Embrace it, nurture it.
Next week Pastor Christopher Genetti will join us in person. If you would like the Zoom link to our worship service, email us or go to our Facebook page. Or come join us on the green. All are welcome.
Do you have prayer concerns? Email them to us at watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include you in our prayers.
— Robin Genetti
