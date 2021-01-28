As we gathered in our worship service it was very cold outside. However, the sun was shining giving us a sense of joy and hope. It reminds me of the son that reaches out to each of us in many different ways.
Rev. Ann Larson was guest speaker. She asked us what our vocation, or calling was. Is it your job or is it what God is calling you to do, or both? We can share our faith and answer God’s call in different ways.
Will you answer the call and immediately drop everything you are doing? Or will you be more like Jonah and resist over and over again? We aren’t all called to do the same thing or even in the same way.
Rev. Ann spoke about the different ways we can share our own story with others. Sharing our story is a way to bring others to God and live into God’s calling.
With the craziness of the past year, people are asking for things to get back to normal. Perhaps we will never be able to go back to that normal.
We need to do better than the old normal.
This is an opportunity to re-create and re-invent a normal that is new and better for each and everyone on this earth.
We need to bridge gaps, right wrongs, stand up for the marginalized and speak with love and grace to others God was and is with us in this struggle including the sacrifice of his son to death on a cross.
Next week, Rev. Debbie Ingram will share God’s word with us. For information on the Zoom service email us or go to our Facebook page.
Email prayer concerns to watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include them in our prayer chain.
— Robin Genetti
