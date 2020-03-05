One of the most important lessons in Christianity is that we are not perfect. The tricky thing to explain after that is, as Christians, we both acknowledge and reject those imperfections. We recognize that we are imperfect creatures and that God forgives us of our imperfections, but we also reject the notions that we cannot learn to be better.
Christianity is the continuing journey of imperfect people to grow a more perfect understanding of the love of God.
Therefore we also should talk about the concept of sin, because sins are those things that lead us away from God. Are we all sinners? Sure. Should we be OK with that? No.
This is the reason Paul reminds us in Romans 5 that we are forgiven by God. Not because God accepts our sins but because God understands that, to grow out of sins, we need to be able to learn from them.
As we enter Lent, it is good for us to take account of the things in our lives that lead us away from God, so we can learn to better follow God. Our sins are forgiven, but it is good to remember why they are forgiven — so that we have the freedom to do better.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas