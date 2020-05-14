In 1 Peter 2, the author calls Jesus the living stone, a cornerstone, the rock. The author is using terminology that Jesus himself used when he talked about building the realm of God, a realm that in John 14, Jesus tells us there are many rooms.
I agree with the writer of 1 Peter that Jesus was an important center stone, but it is wrong to assume that Jesus alone will build the realm of God. I think we all should try to be like living stones, which are an important part of building God’s realm, because if God’s house has many rooms, it will need to be built by many people. What contributions can we make to God’s house?
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas