In 1 Peter 2, the author calls Jesus the living stone, a cornerstone, the rock. The author is using terminology that Jesus himself used when he talked about building the realm of God, a realm that in John 14, Jesus tells us there are many rooms. 

I agree with the writer of 1 Peter that Jesus was an important center stone, but it is wrong to assume that Jesus alone will build the realm of God. I think we all should try to be like living stones, which are an important part of building God’s realm, because if God’s house has many rooms, it will need to be built by many people. What contributions can we make to God’s house?

Join us for worship live on Facebook Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the United Church of Bakersfield & Fairfield Facebook page. The recorded version and past services are also available on our Facebook page.

— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.