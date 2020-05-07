What does Jesus mean in John 10, when he says he is the good shepherd? Is he talking about herding sheep? Is he referring to a good shepherd as opposed to a bad one? As usual, Jesus is using an agricultural metaphor to talk to us about how we relate to God. As a rabbi, Jesus took his role as a leader and teacher seriously. It was his job to show us how to be in relation with God.
As people of faith, it is also important that each of us can be a shepherd for God, by sharing our support and love for each other, and by teaching and working with others to make the world more peaceful and loving. Still we need to remember that we are not the only ones acting in God's name, and while a lot of good has been done in the name of God, a lot of bad things have been done in God's name as well. There are a lot of people who identify as Christian who are doing good work in the world, and there are also a lot who are using God to advance themselves. We must test those who say they will sheepherd us to God, because not all shepherds are good shepherds.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas