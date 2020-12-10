I would like to talk about how peace is a gift from God, and what I mean is that peace, in a lot of ways, is a luxury not all of us are able to afford. Every human life has its moment of peace, but it also feels true to say that some of us are rewarded with more moments of peace than others.
We can look at this week’s passage from Isaiah 40 as a good example. This chapter can be dated to around 740 BC, during the early part of the Babylonian captivity. The author is talking about how fleeting peace can be. “Comfort, O comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and cry to her that she has served her term.” (Isaiah 40:1-2)
The author writes these words to inspire hope in their fellow captives because they had just lost everything they had known and loved. Before Babylon invaded, the people of Israel felt that God had given them security in Israel; they felt God would never let anything bad happen to them. They felt like God abandoned them, but ultimately they came to the conclusion that God would never truly abandon them. It was their job to have hope that God’s peace would come.
This Sunday let’s talk a bit about the struggle to find peace in this world, and the different ways we can find it even in tough times.
— Rev. Devon Lee Thomas
