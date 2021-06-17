Congratulations to all the recent graduates. Many blessings on the next part of your journey.
We welcomed lay servant Tim Hess to share a message with us. The title of the message was “A Modern Parable: Enemy Pie” by Derek Munson. The scripture was Luke 6:31-37.
This book is a great illustration of how we are to handle our enemies. Although it is written through the eyes of a child, the message is good for children of all ages. In the scripture reading we are told how easy it is to be good and kind to those who are not are enemies.
God wants us to love our enemies at all times. We don’t have to like what they do, but we are not to judge. That is God’s job. Ours is simply to love them whether we like them or not.
Next week Kathy Wilder will join us live on the Waterville town green. We will try to make the service available on Zoom.
Email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com for the link.
— Robin Genetti
