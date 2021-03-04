We welcomed Pastor Joan O’Gorman today. Her message was based on the book “The Four Things That Matter Most” by Dr. Ira Byock. I love you, thank you, please forgive me and I forgive you was the focus of her message.
Who needs to hear the words I love you today? Do we become so busy with the tasks at hand that we forget to share these words with the ones we love. Do you long to hear those words yourself? God’s love for us is never ending. If no one told you that you are loved today, remember that God is there for you and tells you in many ways how truly loved you are.
The words thank you were taught to us as children as good manners. However, they hold more meaning than an obligatory gesture. When we say it with forethought it means we are grateful for you, your existence and perhaps the help you gave me. Do you thank the person behind the counter at a store? Your spouse or children? Our lives are blessed because of them.
We could have a whole series about the words, please forgive me and I forgive you. These simple words can mend broken relationships, open people to conversation and possibly correct a wrong. Oftentimes forgiving someone heals us more than it heals the offender.
Next week we welcome Pastor Ann Larson. If you would like Zoom service information, email or go to our Facebook page.
Do you have any prayer concerns? Email watervilleunionchurchvt@gmail.com and we will include them in our prayer chain.
— Robin Genetti
